Instagram fitness model awaits sentencing

Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.
During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.
The manager of the state's power grid has asked residents in San Diego and across California to voluntarily conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday to ease demand on the system as a heat wave continues to send temperatures soaring.
Meet Justin Schmidt, an Entomologist affectionately known as the King of Sting. He’s been stung thousands of times by a variety of insects, all on purpose, in the name of science.
The San Diego City Council voted today to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars'' actor lived for part of his youth.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.
Steven Mollenkopf, the CEO of San Diego-based Qualcomm, was among the technology leaders, college presidents, cabinet members and other government officials participating in the first meeting of the American Technology Council today at the White House.
The City Council Monday unanimously opted to place the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley before San Diego voters, most likely for the November 2018 general election ballot.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 122 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat wave roasting Southern California peaks.