Instagram fitness model awaits sentencing

A local fitness model involved in a crime spree will learn his sentence Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI said David Byers held up gas stations and banks in Connecticut and ran from police in stolen cars across several states. 

Byers pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in San Diego and will be extradited to Connecticut to face additional charges.

