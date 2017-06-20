La Valencia Hotel introduces Summer Nights dinner series

La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla is serving up reasons for San Diegans to reward themselves for weathering the heat.

Summer Nights is back at the hotel, which means guests can enjoy six different theme and menu combinations every week throughout the summer.

Extend your weekend and bring Spain to you with Paella Mondays, or taste a new rendition of local cuisine on Baja Night every Tuesday.

Wednesdays are for Schucks and Champs. Feast on $1, $2 and $3 oysters and wash it down with a glass of champagne.

To cap off the week, La Valencia is bringing out its time machine for the late-week staple throwback Thursday. Guests will be invited to arrive for the Supper Club in their finest 20s and 30s-style attire and enjoy a special three-course menu that is refreshed every week.

A stellar brunch is also offered on Saturday and Sunday.

News 8’s Elizabeth Sanchez has more on the Summer Nights series.