Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is a fighter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is a fighter

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Leeanne Ericson of Vista, who was gravely injured in a San Onofre shark attack in April has made significant improvement. Her doctor says "she's a fighter" and read a thank you letter on her behalf Tuesday morning. 

"I want to thank the Scripps medical team, everyone in the community, first responders on the beach and everyone at Scripps," Dr. Gail Tominaga, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla read.

Ericson, a single mother of three, was swimming off the coast of San Onofre Beach at Camp Pendleton when a shark went after her, tearing off much of her right buttocks and thigh.
Friends say she was with her boyfriend who was surfing at the time. An EMT happened to be in the area and helped until a medical helicopter arrived. 
    
Marine life experts believe she was most likely bit by a great white or a seven-gill shark. 

"She has been able to get up. She has feeling to her leg, her foot and both legs," Dr. Tominaga said.

Her doctors say she may need to go to a rehab facility for further medical care and will use a walker to get around. 

More than $90,000 had been donated to Ericson via GoFundMe as of Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 1 in custody, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Carmel Valley

    1 in custody, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Carmel Valley

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:52:15 GMT

    One person was taken into custody and another was transported to an area hospital after a shooting at Carmel Mountain business Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 15100 block of Innovation Drive at around 2:47 p.m. One victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in an ambulance. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

     

    One person was taken into custody and another was transported to an area hospital after a shooting at Carmel Mountain business Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 15100 block of Innovation Drive at around 2:47 p.m. One victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in an ambulance. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

     

  • Board of Supervisors unanimously approves steps planned to combat homelessness, affordable housing

    Board of Supervisors unanimously approves steps planned to combat homelessness, affordable housing

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:15:43 GMT

    The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County. The county plans include creation of a $25 million affordable housing investment pool.

     

    The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County. The county plans include creation of a $25 million affordable housing investment pool.

     

  • Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is a fighter

    Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is a fighter

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:59:47 GMT

    Leeanne Ericson of Vista, who was gravely injured in a San Onofre shark attack in April has made significant improvement. Her doctor says "she's a fighter" and read a thank you letter on her behalf Tuesday morning.

     

    Leeanne Ericson of Vista, who was gravely injured in a San Onofre shark attack in April has made significant improvement. Her doctor says "she's a fighter" and read a thank you letter on her behalf Tuesday morning.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.