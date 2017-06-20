Workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch leaves one injured, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
The gunfire at a warehouse in the 15100 block of Innovation Drive was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.
Officers arrived to find an employee of a medical-services business suffering from a bullet wound to the head and the alleged assailant bound and being held by other workers, Lt. Charles Lara told reporters.
Medics took the victim, who was conscious and able to speak, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was admitted in critical condition.
It was unclear exactly what prompted the violence between the two men, both of them employees at the business.
"This appears to be a case of workplace violence, some manner of interpersonal issue between the shooter and the victim," Lara said. "We're still obviously very early in the investigation, and conducting our investigation to see what precisely was the motive for the shooting."
Following the gunfire, the suspected shooter went to a different area of the building, the lieutenant said. A nearby worker watched as the armed man approached a human-resources office and someone inside it slammed the door on him.
"At that point, that employee, as he put it, put a move on him and took him to the ground," Lara told news crews. "And I think only then did he discover (the suspect) was actually armed with a handgun. ... Some other employee kicked the firearm away, and when we arrived, (the suspect) was zip- tied and being held to the ground."
The names of the suspect and victim were not immediately available.
