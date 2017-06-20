1 in custody, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Carmel Valley

One person was taken into custody and another was transported to an area hospital after a shooting at Carmel Mountain business Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 15100 block of Innovation Drive at around 2:47 p.m. One victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in an ambulance. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County. The county plans include creation of a $25 million affordable housing investment pool.
Leeanne Ericson of Vista, who was gravely injured in a San Onofre shark attack in April has made significant improvement. Her doctor says "she's a fighter" and read a thank you letter on her behalf Tuesday morning.
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.
During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.
The manager of the state's power grid has asked residents in San Diego and across California to voluntarily conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday to ease demand on the system as a heat wave continues to send temperatures soaring.
Meet Justin Schmidt, an Entomologist affectionately known as the King of Sting. He’s been stung thousands of times by a variety of insects, all on purpose, in the name of science.
The San Diego City Council voted today to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars'' actor lived for part of his youth.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.