Jack In The Box Tacos: Arguably the best fast food item ever invented

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The fast food chain Jack In The Box was founded in San Diego in 1951, and three years later in 1954, they launched their taco.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met the man in charge of the gooey guilty pleasure.

Jack In The Box said their tacos are healthier than most believe. They have 172 calories each and are made with white corn tortillas and their signature beef filling.