Kumail Nanjiani Bonded With His Wife's Parents During Her Coma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kumail Nanjiani Bonded With His Wife's Parents During Her Coma

Posted: Updated:

'The Big Sick' star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani remembers growing closer with his girlfriend's (now-wife's) parents while they found themselves together at the hospital.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.