Apple seeks to void patent claims, fees in Qualcomm dispute

Apple is seeking to void some of Qualcomm's patent claims and licensing agreements, intensifying its legal battle with the chip maker over the technology in iPhones and iPads.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County.
While San Diego County continues to sizzle though this heat wave - the dangers of the high temperatures are apparent. In fact, the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said they have seen a number of patients who have simply been sickened by the heat.
A heat wave that kept much of San Diego County roasting Tuesday brought about the highest temperature recorded in the county -- 124 degrees, a milestone logged in the sun-blasted desert community of Ocotillo Wells.
The fast food chain Jack In The Box was founded in San Diego in 1951, and three years later in 1954, they launched their taco.
Look for roadside volunteers with red shoes in their hands on your way to work Thursday morning as they collect money for the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
If you own a house in a relatively new neighborhood, chances are good you pay Mello-Roos taxes. Those are additional property taxes intended to pay for specific capital projects, like schools and roads.
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.
With a heat wave gripping the region, a Flex Alert urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the statewide power system was in effect Tuesday, and will be repeated tomorrow afternoon.