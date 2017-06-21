Chick-fil-A fans camp out for a year of free food - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chick-fil-A fans camp out for a year of free food

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year?
     
Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chick-fil-A in La Mesa. 
    
News 8's Kerri Lane explains what this is all about.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.