Belgium tightens security after failed Brussels bombing

Belgium tightened security even more on Wednesday to counter fears that lone attackers could strike anywhere and at any time, a day after a failed bombing by a man shouting "Allahu akbar" at a Brussels train station put the nation on edge.
Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year? Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chik-fil-A in La Mesa.
Another Flex Alert urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the statewide power system will take effect Wednesday afternoon.
The search for 85-year-old Taiheng Sun is heating up after new surveillance video shows him walking near an entrance to Mission Trails Park.
If you own a house in a relatively new neighborhood, chances are good you pay Mello-Roos taxes. Those are additional property taxes intended to pay for specific capital projects, like schools and roads.
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
Apple is seeking to void some of Qualcomm's patent claims and licensing agreements, intensifying its legal battle with the chip maker over the technology in iPhones and iPads.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County.
While San Diego County continues to sizzle though this heat wave - the dangers of the high temperatures are apparent. In fact, the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said they have seen a number of patients who have simply been sickened by the heat.