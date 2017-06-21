Simon Cowell charity single released to aid fire victims - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Simon Cowell charity single released to aid fire victims

Posted: Updated:
X Factor 2017 - Liverpool. Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at the Titanic Hotel, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday June 20, 2017. Photo credit should read: Jon Super/PA Wire URN:31763803 (Press Association via AP Images) X Factor 2017 - Liverpool. Simon Cowell attending X Factor filming at the Titanic Hotel, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday June 20, 2017. Photo credit should read: Jon Super/PA Wire URN:31763803 (Press Association via AP Images)

LONDON (AP) — A charity single produced by Simon Cowell is being released to help victims of the devastating fire that killed at least 79 people in west London.

Some 50 artists are included on the recording of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The singers included Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.

Grime star Stormzy opens the single, rapping: "I don't know where to begin so I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you/I refuse to be silenced/I refuse to neglect you/That's for every last soul up in Grenfell/Even though I've never even met you."

The single released Wednesday marked a week since the blaze, which ripped through the apartment building in the early hours of June 14, when many of the residents were home asleep.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.