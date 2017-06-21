Boy, 13, Contemplates Suicide After Notes Urging Him to Kill Him - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boy, 13, Contemplates Suicide After Notes Urging Him to Kill Himself Are Scrawled in His Yearbook

Updated: Jun 21, 2017 8:42 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.