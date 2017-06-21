Non-profit focused on giving to host comedy show in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Non-profit focused on giving to host comedy show in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Helping people just feels good, and so does laughing hysterically. A local non-profit is combining the two on Wednesday to benefit San Diegans out there sharing the love.

Regular Hero started as a group of friends using their spare time to do good deeds and spread cheer, and has developed into a full force organization helping those down on their luck.

The Comedy Store in La Jolla has opened its doors for Regular Hero for a show featuring local and Hollywood favorites.

John McNichol, Regular Hero founder, joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about the show, as well as his foundation and all the ways it helps facilitate others as they try to make the world a better place.

