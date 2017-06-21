Celebrate Summer of Love at 38th Annual OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival

During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.
Meet Justin Schmidt, an Entomologist affectionately known as the King of Sting. He’s been stung thousands of times by a variety of insects, all on purpose, in the name of science.
Helping people just feels good, and so does laughing hysterically. A local non-profit is combining the two on Wednesday to benefit San Diegans out there sharing the love.
The 38th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival is returning to Ocean Beach on Saturday. Celebrate the Summer of Love and enjoy the famous OB Chilli cook off, art vendors and displays, music and other entertainment along with 70,000 expected guests.
Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year? Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chick-fil-A in La Mesa.
The county Department of Environmental Health has issued an advisory warning of an ongoing sewage spill in the Yogurt Canyon area of Border Field State Park.
The fast food chain Jack In The Box was founded in San Diego in 1951, and three years later in 1954, they launched their taco.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
Another Flex Alert urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the statewide power system will take effect Wednesday afternoon.
The search for 85-year-old Taiheng Sun is heating up after new surveillance video shows him walking near an entrance to Mission Trails Park.