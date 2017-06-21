Celebrate Summer of Love at 38th Annual OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 38th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival is returning to Ocean Beach on Saturday.

Celebrate the Summer of Love and enjoy the famous OB Chilli cook off, art vendors and displays, music and other entertainment along with 70,000 expected guests.

You can enter for a chance to win two tickets to the OB Bloody Mary Contest, or two People’s Choice tickets to the OB Chili Cook-Off. Each ticket includes rights to tasting each chili or bloody mary entry and a ballot so you can cast a vote for the winning drink.

For more information on how to win, visit www.cbs8.com/contests.

Admission to the fair is free, and there are several ways to avoid the hassle that comes along with trying to park in a crowded beach neighborhood.

The San Diego Bicycle Coalition is offering a free bike valet at the intersection of Bacon Street and Newport Avenue.

There will also be a free shuttle running to the fair from a parking location at Robb Field every 30 minutes, and at Sea World Drive at Pacific Coast Highway every hour.