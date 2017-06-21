"Kendra on Top!" with Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Returns for 6th s - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Kendra on Top!" with Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Returns for 6th season

Television’s favorite Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett isn’t afraid to reveal elements of her personal life to the media.

Her contentious relationship with her mother and a near divorce from her husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett, has been well document on her show “Kendra On Top!” which returns for its 6th season on Friday on We TV.

Kendra joined News 8’s Heather Myers Wednesday from Las Vegas to talk about the upcoming season, drama in her personal life and career, and her “open book” mentality.

