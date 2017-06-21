Dad Who Had Wanted Abortion Allegedly Beats Baby Girl Within an Inch of Her Life: Cops

A little girl is fighting for her life after New York City cops say her teenage father viciously attacked her.
A 9-year-old boy became the youngest owner of KIND snacks after penning a handwritten letter to the company CEO that resulted in a visit to the Times Square headquarters.
A Michigan State Police officer has been hospitalized after he was repeatedly stabbed by a suspect at the Bishop International Airport, according to reports.
A middle schooler came close to taking his own life after receiving an onslaught of distressing comments in his yearbook from schoolmates who called him names and told him to kill himself, his mother said.
Another video has been released in the shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota cop, this one from the dashcam of the police cruiser.
Six Georgia inmates were praised for saving the life of a correctional officer after he collapsed on a work detail.
It took a made-for-TV movie, a friend recognizing there was something wrong and almost a decade of passed time to give Kathryn Robb the courage to finally talk about the man she says abused her.
Firefighters who battled the deadly blaze at London’s Grenfell Tower have been paid a surprise visit by Adele.