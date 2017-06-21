Taste of Liberty Station debuts Wednesday night in Point Loma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taste of Liberty Station debuts Wednesday night in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Brace yourselves, champagne, food, art and music lovers. The first-ever Taste of Liberty Station is coming to Point Loma Wednesday night.

Live music will rock the north promenade, art vendors and displays will be staged throughout the park, and more than 20 restaurants have teamed up to serve food and desserts for all.

It’s a family-friendly environment, but if you need to get some time away from the little ones and stumble into the Bubbly Garden, you can drop them off at the Kid Ventures.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. For more information, visit the taste of Liberty Station website.

