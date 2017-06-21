City officials unveil 12 proposals aimed at affordable housing

A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside today.
The goals of the `"Housing SD'' plan are to spur the construction of low-income and middle-class housing through incentives, streamline development standards and speed up the review process, direct funding toward affordable housing and encourage growth in transit-friendly areas.
Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year? Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chick-fil-A in La Mesa.
A 54-year-old biotech worker was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a fellow employee, severely wounding him, at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace.
The search for 85-year-old Taiheng Sun is heating up after new surveillance video shows him walking near an entrance to Mission Trails Park.
Look for News 8's Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater, KFM-BFM's Sara and more than 1,200 volunteers carrying BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego intersections. The Live Drive event is Thursday, June 22 from 6:30AM - 9:30AM.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
Brace yourselves, champagne, food, art and music lovers. The first-ever Taste of Liberty Station is coming to Point Loma Wednesday night.
Helping people just feels good, and so does laughing hysterically. A local non-profit is combining the two on Wednesday to benefit San Diegans out there sharing the love.