EXCLUSIVE: Teen escapes from man who pulled her into truck in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old woman in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.

The man pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model truck about 10:45 a.m. and asked her if she wanted a ride to where she was going, according to San Diego police.

In an exclusive interview with News 8, the victim shared her story of escape, but because she is a victim of violence, News 8 will only identify her by her first name, Deja.

According to Deja, the man drove by her and yelled, "hey, hey, you need a ride?" She told him, "no thank you, no thank you."

Deja said the suspect had a "thick accent" and a straw gardener hat.

"I thought he was honestly going to rape me and kill me. I sad I was going to call the cops. 'leave me alone don't try anything with me. Leave me alone;" she told the suspect.

As she picked up her pace, darting for home, she turned around to find the suspect behind her. The motorist had gotten out, grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle.

"He had my arms. I was just kicking and screaming," said Deja.

Deja said the suspect whispered to her that she would love the place he was going to take her to.

After a brief struggle, Deja was able to break free, runaway and hide underneath bushes. The man then drove off to the south on Hawaii Avenue.

She called police from home when she thought she was safe, but then she saw the red truck pass again.

Deja said she is relieved she is able to share her story to help catch the suspected predator.

"I am a fighter, I guess and I just did not want to die young," she said.

She described the perpetrator as a roughly 5-foot-8-inch, 200-pound Latino with a full beard and mustache. He appeared to be in his 30s or early 40s and was wearing tattered dark-colored jeans, a dirty gray or white shirt and a sun hat similar to those worn by gardeners.

The truck he was driving, a four-door model, had a silver toolbox in the cargo bed, according to police. Deja said the truck had dirty tires.