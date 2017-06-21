Man attempts kidnapping a woman in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.

The man pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model truck about 10:45 a.m. and asked her if she wanted a ride to where she was going, according to San Diego police.

The woman declined and continued walking to the north. Moments later, the motorist got out, grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle.

Following a brief struggle, the woman was able to break free and run away, police said. The man then drove off to the south on Hawaii Avenue.

The victim hid nearby until she was sure the assailant had gone away, then returned to her nearby home and called the police.

She described the perpetrator as a roughly 5-foot-8-inch, 200-pound Latino with a full beard and mustache. He appeared to be in his 30s or early 40s and was wearing tattered dark-colored jeans, a dirty gray or white shirt and a sun hat similar to those worn by gardeners.

The truck he was driving, a four-door model, had a silver toolbox in the cargo bed, according to police.