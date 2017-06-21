Man attempts kidnapping a woman in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
The man pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model truck about 10:45 a.m. and asked her if she wanted a ride to where she was going, according to San Diego police.
The woman declined and continued walking to the north. Moments later, the motorist got out, grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle.
Following a brief struggle, the woman was able to break free and run away, police said. The man then drove off to the south on Hawaii Avenue.
The victim hid nearby until she was sure the assailant had gone away, then returned to her nearby home and called the police.
She described the perpetrator as a roughly 5-foot-8-inch, 200-pound Latino with a full beard and mustache. He appeared to be in his 30s or early 40s and was wearing tattered dark-colored jeans, a dirty gray or white shirt and a sun hat similar to those worn by gardeners.
The truck he was driving, a four-door model, had a silver toolbox in the cargo bed, according to police.
A second sighting of missing Scripps Ranch man who suffers from Alzheimer's was reported Wednesday - giving new hope in the search as the efforts to find him intensify.
A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
The hot weather is bringing some unwanted visitors to many areas of San Diego County. Reports of rattlesnakes are on the rise and experts say snake sightings spike during heat waves. News 8's Steve Price reports from Tierrasanta with what to do if you spot a rattler.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.
A dead bat found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tested positive for rabies, and county health officials are looking for anyone who might have touched the animal.
The San Diego Unified School District’s Summer Fun Café opened for business on Monday, serving up fresh and nutritious lunches to kids all summer long.
The goals of the `"Housing SD'' plan are to spur the construction of low-income and middle-class housing through incentives, streamline development standards and speed up the review process, direct funding toward affordable housing and encourage growth in transit-friendly areas.
Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.