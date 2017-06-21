San Diego Unified School District starts serving free lunch to k - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Unified School District starts serving free lunch to kids during summer

The San Diego Unified School District’s Summer Fun Café opened for business on Monday, serving up fresh and nutritious lunches to kids all summer long.

There is no fee, and no income or enrollment verification of any kind required for kids ages 18 and younger to be fed.

All Summer Fun Café lunch locations, times and dates are listed below. Bon Appetit! 

