Soap Party: Kicking off summer with some good clean fun - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Soap Party: Kicking off summer with some good clean fun

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - As far as we know, it's never snowed in San Marcos on the first day of summer. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how San Elijo Hills was covered in the white stuff. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.