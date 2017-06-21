Lena Dunham Reveals Why She Had to Give Up Her Dog Lamby in Emotional Instagram Post

Science and magic came together on Wednesday when Robert Downey Jr. shared a snapshot from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.
It's been nine years since the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! rocked audiences around the world, and finally fans will get a chance to see what all their favorite characters have been up to in the recently-confirmed sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Drake Bell is licking his wounds -- and showing off his six-pack -- following his feud with Josh Peck.
Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and LeBron James are among the top athletes nominated for a 2017 ESPY Award.