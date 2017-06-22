Pacific Beach community wants regulations on vacation rentals - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pacific Beach community wants regulations on vacation rentals

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - Pacific Beach community members on Wednesday came together to fight against short term vacation rentals. 

The Pacific Beach Town Council and representatives from Save San Diego Neighborhoods want the City Council to regulate the rentals. 

According to community members, the San Diego municipal code prohibits vacation rentals in residential zones. 

Residents and business owners said the sale of neighborhood homes for conversion into mini-hotels threatens the character of communities like Pacific Beach. 

"We've reached a critical mass. These beach communities can no longer handle the numbers of short term vacation rentals and neither can our city of San Diego because of the housing crisis," said John Thickstun, Save San Diego Neighborhoods. 

Other local cities, including Carlsbad, have approved rules that set limits on short term vacation rentals. 

