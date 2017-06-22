Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Jam Out to Prince and Cyndi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Jam Out to Prince and Cyndi Lauper in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Updated: Jun 22, 2017 3:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.