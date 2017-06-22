Man stabbed to death in Ocean Beach; suspect on the loose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach.



Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. The assailant fled before police arrived.



Officers found the unidentified victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he died despite efforts to save his life, according to the lieutenant.



The suspect was described only as a white or Hispanic man wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.



Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Breaking: homicide detectives at busy Ocean Beach corner. Newport/Bacon St. Witnesses say man was stabbed. Manhunt on. @CBS8 @TheCWSanDiego pic.twitter.com/BlKSRuOjpU — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) June 22, 2017