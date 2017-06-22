Injured worker rescued at shipyard in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews responded to a rescue situation on a ship at a ship repair yard in Barrio Logan.

Firefighters rescued an employee who suffered a back spasm while working on a ship at Continental Maritime of San Diego on Bay Front Street in Barrio Logan.

Crews were alerted to reports of a worker stuck in a hole at around 8:56 a.m.

Continental Maritime of San Diego is a certified Master Ship Repair contractor for the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command.