EXCLUSIVE: Malika Haqq Says She Can See BFF Khloe Kardashian Walking Down the Aisle Again

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of June 19 to June 25, this is what we're most excited about:
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, has her BFF Malika Haqq's seal of approval!
If you're in the market to watch massive robots level cities and various other historical monuments in the ongoing battle to save humanity, then oh boy, do I have a movie to recommend for you! But if you are looking for an antidote to summer tentpoles about aliens and monsters -- perhaps somethin...
At the end of the 2001 cult classic Wet Hot American Summer, Bradley Cooper's character Ben tells his fellow camp counselors, "Hey, let's all promise that in 10 years from today, we'll meet again and we'll see what kind of people we've blossomed into."
After days and hours of deliberation, an anonymous juror in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial says it came down to two people.