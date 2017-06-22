Padres, county firefighters throw tailgate chili cook-off to support Muscular Dystrophy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - County firefighters and the San Diego Padres are coming together to bring great tasting chili to baseball fans and financial support to families battling Muscular Dystrophy.

The 37th Annual Tailgate Party & Firefighter Chili Cook-off is coming to the Embarcadero Marina on Saturday afternoon before the Padres 7:15 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers.

Members of the International Association of Firefighters will be competing against each other as they brew up endless batches of chili. Guests can also enjoy all you can eat Johnsonville hot dogs and bratwurst. Several San Diego micro-breweries will be in attendance as well.

Tickets to the tailgate party start at $20, and ticket combos for the tailgate and the baseball game start at $30. Proceeds from the party go toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s efforts of supporting families of Muscular Dystrophy patients

The tailgate party kicks off at 1:15 p.m. Find more information on the party here.