Man accused of shooting coworker to appear in court

A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
Firefighters are getting a new tool this summer that promises quicker wildfire containment times and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.
Many consumers swear by the benefits of coconut and coconut oil-based products in their diet and hygienic routine, but data from a new study suggests that the benefits may be oversold.
Firefighters rescued an employee who suffered a back spasm while working on a ship at Continental Maritime of San Diego on Bay Front Street in Barrio Logan.
County firefighters and the San Diego Padres are coming together to bring great tasting chili to baseball fans and financial support to families battling Muscular Dystrophy.
A 54-year-old biotech worker accused of shooting and seriously wounding a fellow employee at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace is scheduled to be arraigned Thurday at the downtown courthouse.
Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday, but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.
Pacific Beach community members on Wednesday came together to fight against short term vacation rentals.