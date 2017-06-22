Cuddleburglar & Jonah are playful kittens looking for new homes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cuddleburglar & Jonah are playful kittens looking for new homes

Name: Cuddleburglar & Jonah
Age: 8 weeks and 7 weeks
Gender: Spayed female and Neutered male
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
ID #: 243514 and 244381
Adoption Fee: $125 each

Cuddleburglar and Jonah are two happy, playful kittens looking for new homes. They were brought into San Diego Humane Society’s Kitten Nursery as orphans, in desperate need of care. After several weeks of around-the-clock feedings, nurturing and love, they are now ready for adoption! They are sure to provide hours of entertainment, and they can be adopted separately or together. Don’t miss out on these sweet, lovable kittens!

Adoption fees include their spay/neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

