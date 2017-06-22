Cuddleburglar & Jonah are playful kittens looking for new homes

Name: Cuddleburglar & Jonah

Age: 8 weeks and 7 weeks

Gender: Spayed female and Neutered male

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

ID #: 243514 and 244381

Adoption Fee: $125 each

Cuddleburglar and Jonah are two happy, playful kittens looking for new homes. They were brought into San Diego Humane Society’s Kitten Nursery as orphans, in desperate need of care. After several weeks of around-the-clock feedings, nurturing and love, they are now ready for adoption! They are sure to provide hours of entertainment, and they can be adopted separately or together. Don’t miss out on these sweet, lovable kittens!

Adoption fees include their spay/neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.