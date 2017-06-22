Cuddleburglar & Jonah are playful kittens looking for new homes

For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
A La Mesa couple isn't letting terminal cancer stop them from getting married.
Knowing he doesn't have much time left, 44-year-old Bryce decided to tie the knot with his longtime love Ragan.
CBS News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Downtown on how the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation helped make their special day possible.
Buddy, a 2-year-old Yorkie mix, is looking for a loving home. Buddy was rescued with 180 of his friends from a hoarding case in Poway. He was found with a severe injury to his back leg, causing the removal of his paw.
For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
He's willing to fight for comedy or at least battle for it. Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of “Roast Battle,” an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central.
San Diego has a reputation for beer. But, did you know whiskey is growing in popularity for the region?