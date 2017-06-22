'Fire Boss' air tanker promises quicker wildfire containment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are getting a new tool this summer that promises quicker wildfire containment times and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled their newest weapon against wildfires Thursday.

It's called the Fire Boss. It's an 800-gallon capacity air tanker that that can fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water.

A company called Aero Spray Incorporated is letting firefighters use the aircraft for free through July.

News 8's Alicia Summers gives us a sneak peek at San Diego's new 'Fire Boss' aircraft.