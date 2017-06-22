Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Preview

James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.
After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam - imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.
When David Beckham and James Corden find each other at the same audition for James Bond, their unique approaches to the role create tension that threatens a friendship.
James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.
James and Ed Sheeran go for a drive in Los Angeles singing songs off Ed's new album, and James challenges Ed to fit as many Maltesers in his mouth after hearing he once fit 47.
James Corden will head home to host "The Late Late Show" from London.
In the wake of recent terror attacks, he hopes to highlight the city's unwavering spirit.
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to, including one dog who means it when he says "ain't nothing wrong."
James Corden won't let up on Zac Efron for details about he and The Rock's kissing scene in "Baywatch" -- going as far as asking what The Rock tastes like.