National veteran support program planning first-ever San Diego fundraising event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A national organization providing mental healthcare support to post-9/11 veterans is reaching out to veterans right here in San Diego.

Headstrong has been serving combat vets dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since 2012, providing free and individually tailored treatment.

Headstrong’s Kevin Buffalino hailed the treatment as “one of a kind” because it can be scheduled within 12 hours of a veteran’s request, which is a lo quicker than services offered through the Veterans Affairs.

It also provides a special type of individual psychotherapy, or EMDR, that veterans can’t access through the VA.

Headstrong is hosting its first fundraiser in the San Diego area next Thursday, June 29, at BRICK at Liberty Station. The event will feature live music, beer and cocktails and food prepared by four of San Diego’s top chefs.