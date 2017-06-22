Man goes to Disneyland for 2,000 days in a row

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A Huntington Beach resident marked his 2,000th consecutive visit Thursday to the parks of the Disneyland Resort.

Jeff Reitz, a Disneyland Resort annual passholder, began his daily sojourns to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on Jan. 1, 2012, according to Disneyland Resort officials. Back then, the resort was putting the finishing touches on Cars Land, which opened that summer.

Reitz has experienced the newest attraction, "Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT! in Disney California Adventure more than a dozen times and is looking forward to seeing the nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" when it returns in an enhanced version on July 17 at Disneyland. But the Matterhorn Bobsleds remains one of his favorite rides, according to park officials.

They say the Air Force veteran credits the parks with giving him something to look forward to each day, and plans to continue his daily visits for as long as he can.