Man shot in front of home in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Lincoln Park resident was wounded outside his home Thursday in a shooting carried out by an unidentified assailant, San Diego police reported.
The victim was sitting in his driveway shortly before noon when a blue car stopped in front of him and a man in a dark hooded jacket got out, walked up to him, pulled a gun and opened fire, according to Officer Tony Martinez.
The assailant then got back in the vehicle, which left the area to the east on Reynolds Street, Martinez said.
Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his legs. He described the shooter as a roughly 6-foot-tall black man in his early 20s with a large afro.
The assailant was riding in a blue sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota, Martinez said.
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next year, according to a budget approved Thursday by the authority's Board of Directors.
A 54-year-old biotech worker accused of shooting and seriously wounding a fellow employee at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace is scheduled to be arraigned Thurday at the downtown courthouse.
The "Black Knights'' of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 returned home to Naval Air Station North Island Thursday following a six-month deployment.
Thank you San Diego for supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and helping to provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill and injured children.
A Lincoln Park resident was wounded outside his home Thursday in a shooting carried out by an unidentified assailant, San Diego police reported.
A would-be kidnapper approached an 18-year-old pedestrian in Otay Mesa West Wednesday and offered her a ride before making a failed attempt to abduct her, authorities reported.
Firefighters are getting a new tool this summer that promises quicker wildfire containment times and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.
Many consumers swear by the benefits of coconut and coconut oil-based products in their diet and hygienic routine, but data from a new study suggests that the benefits may be oversold.
Firefighters rescued an employee who suffered a back spasm while working on a ship at Continental Maritime of San Diego on Bay Front Street in Barrio Logan.
County firefighters and the San Diego Padres are coming together to bring great tasting chili to baseball fans and financial support to families battling Muscular Dystrophy.