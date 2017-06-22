Man shot in front of home in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Lincoln Park resident was wounded outside his home Thursday in a shooting carried out by an unidentified assailant, San Diego police reported.

The victim was sitting in his driveway shortly before noon when a blue car stopped in front of him and a man in a dark hooded jacket got out, walked up to him, pulled a gun and opened fire, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The assailant then got back in the vehicle, which left the area to the east on Reynolds Street, Martinez said.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his legs. He described the shooter as a roughly 6-foot-tall black man in his early 20s with a large afro.

The assailant was riding in a blue sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota, Martinez said.