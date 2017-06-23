Homecoming for USS Carl Vinson Strike Group

A 54-year-old woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a tow truck while crossing a street in Oceanside.
Starting Thursday, Uber users in San Diego will be charged a fee if they keep their driver waiting more than two minutes.
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.
Search volunteers on Thursday went door-to-door in Scripps Ranch hoping to turn up any clues that may lead them to a man who went missing one week ago.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Terrance Christopher Stahovich. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The San Diego Zoo said Thursday that its collection of African penguins has begun moving to the Africa Rocks exhibit, which is scheduled to open to the public in phases beginning next week.
A Chula Vista man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine following his guilty plea Thursday to trying to smuggle cocaine and methamphetamine while employed as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Residents are concerned at a local dog park after at least one dog got sick and died after spending time there.
The San Diego Follies is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show called the "Best of the Best."