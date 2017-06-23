Woman hit and killed by tow truck in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a tow truck while crossing a street in Oceanside.



The crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. in the area of Mission Avenue and Airport Road, said Oceanside police Lt. Daniel Sullivan.



The woman was crossing Mission Avenue when she was struck by the westbound truck, which knocked her to the pavement, Sullivan said.



Responders arrived within two minutes but the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries shortly after help arrived, Sullivan said.



The driver of the truck was interviewed at the scene and released.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash, Sullivan said.