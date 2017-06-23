The Zevely Zone: Making a splash at surf camp for young kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Zevely Zone: Making a splash at surf camp for young kids

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some people enjoy going to the beach and staying on the shore - for others that is just not enough. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Moonlight Beach in Encinitas where the surf was up. 

Surf Camps at Moonlight Beach are available all summer long for children of all ages. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.