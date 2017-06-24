Oceanside boy missing from Irvine found safe in Mission Viejo Target store

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, shoppers arrive at a Target store in Los Angeles.

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday morning in Mission Viejo and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.

Michael Edward Roman was seen on surveillance video leaving the hospital at 6670 Alton Parkway alone and headed toward the street at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

He was found just after 8 a.m. on Saturday at a Target store where a loss prevention employee recognized him from a missing flyer posted on social media.

The boy has no friends or family in the area, his family told Irvine police. It wasn't clear why Michael was in the hospital.