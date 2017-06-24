Pedestrian struck and killed by car in San Marcos

A pedestrian was gunned down in the street in Logan Heights late Saturday night when a passing vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and opened fire before the car sped away from the scene, according to San Diego Police homicide detectives.
Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners.
Sunday was a special day for dozens of local kids with special needs.
They got a chance to get out on the water with Surf Dog Ricochet.
News 8's Heather Hope reports with more on their fun day in the sun.
With more than a year of campaigning to go, six people are already throwing their hats in the ring for the 2018 congressional race.
A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County burned Sunday afternoon near the Mesa Grande Reservation east of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.
Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man who was hit by a car in San Marcos while jaywalking Saturday morning died in a hospital, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.