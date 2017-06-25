Military families celebrate Christmas in June

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.

Santa Claus made a very special appearance to help families who were separated over the holiday season celebrate Christmas in June.

Any time military families can get together to celebrate a momentous missed occasion is a blessing, and that's what Saturday's event was all about - shining light on their sacrifice.

The Armed Services YMCA brought the festive season to the summer singing songs of good cheer, something that 4-year-old Violet Jones was elated to do with her military father.

"This is wonderful, this is time to catch up to the family while we're away," said Seth Jones who was deployed during Christmas last year. "I left in August and we did a Paycom deployment and I was in Thailand during Christmas."

And while it may not be the real thing, the real old St. Nick showed up to party.

Little ones could pose for pictures with Santa and get their face painted.

"We know we can't replace it for them, but we can certainly provide a family one more military-family experience together," said Tim Ney Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA.

It was the 11th annual Christmas You Missed event at the Murphy Canyon Chapel.

Servicemen and women in all branches appreciate the touching times with loved ones.

"This is more than just Christmas, this is about any time they miss," said Ney.

From decking the halls to decorating Christmas cookies and doing colorful arts and crafts during Christmas carols, this summer celebration was one to remember.

"It's a great time where we can remember and take pictures now," said Seth Jones.

The Armed Servces YMCA San Diego does about 10 big events on the scale of the Christmas in June every year.

Saturday's event was a community effort with a lot of sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Geico and A1 Self Storage.