Pedestrian fatally shot in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was gunned down in the street in Logan Heights late Saturday night when a passing vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and opened fire before the car sped away from the scene, according to San Diego Police homicide detectives.

Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. to South 31st Street and Martin Avenue, where they found a 37-year-old Hispanic man lying in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Mike Holden.

Officers began life-saving measures and the victim was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, where he died.

"During their preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the victim was walking on South 31st Street when a vehicle stopped in the intersection. A passenger exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victim," Holden said. "The victim was struck multiple times and collapsed in the street. The passenger returned to the vehicle and fled the area in the same vehicle.''

The victim was identified, but his name was not released. No suspect information or vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.