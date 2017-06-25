Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned

Posted: Updated:

Last updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 4:44 p.m. 
Acres burned: 46 acres [Updated from previously reported 75 acres]
Containment: 50%, forward spread stopped
Location: Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road in Mesa Grande, north of Ramona and Santa Ysabel, south of Lake Henshaw
Start date: June 25, 2017
Road Closures: None reported at this time.
Evacuations: 3 homes evacuated are allowed to return.
Twitter Hashtags: #BlackFire

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) - A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County was 50 percent contained after forcing the temporary evacuation of three homes Sunday afternoon near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.

The so-called Black Fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez. The fire was dubbed the Black Fire due to its origin being near Black Canyon Road.

It was originally thought to be about 75 acres in size, but better mapping techniques revised that estimate down to 46 acres, with the forward spread having been stopped, Sanchez said.

At least 20 fire engines, four fixed-wing firefighting airplanes and four helicopters from Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service were fighting the fire as of midafternoon.

There was no estimate for when the fire might be contained, Sanchez said.

FIRE RESOURCE LINKS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.