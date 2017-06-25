Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned

Last updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 4:44 p.m.

Acres burned: 46 acres [Updated from previously reported 75 acres]

Containment: 50%, forward spread stopped

Location: Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road in Mesa Grande, north of Ramona and Santa Ysabel, south of Lake Henshaw

Start date: June 25, 2017

Road Closures: None reported at this time.

Evacuations: 3 homes evacuated are allowed to return.

Twitter Hashtags: #BlackFire

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) - A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County was 50 percent contained after forcing the temporary evacuation of three homes Sunday afternoon near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.

The so-called Black Fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez. The fire was dubbed the Black Fire due to its origin being near Black Canyon Road.

It was originally thought to be about 75 acres in size, but better mapping techniques revised that estimate down to 46 acres, with the forward spread having been stopped, Sanchez said.

At least 20 fire engines, four fixed-wing firefighting airplanes and four helicopters from Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service were fighting the fire as of midafternoon.

There was no estimate for when the fire might be contained, Sanchez said.

#BlackFire [correction] off Blk Canyon & Mesa Grande, Ramona (San Diego Co) is 46 acres & 50% contained. Reduced acres due to better mapping pic.twitter.com/9qJq91E7Z0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2017

#BlackFire [update] Due to better mapping, IC reports fire at 46 ac, 3 homes evac'd although residents are allowed to return. pic.twitter.com/cYHc0xoY5O — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

#BlackFire [update] IC reports the fire at 75 ac, 50% contained, forward rate of spread stopped. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

#BlackFire [update] Fire is currently 75 ac, 0% contained, moderate ROS, 2 homes threatened. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @ClevelandNF of a fire on Black Cnyn Rd. near the Mesa Grande Reservation.#BlackFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

