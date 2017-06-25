Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned

Last updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Acres burned: 46 acres [Updated from previously reported 75 acres]

Containment: 60%, forward spread stopped

Location: Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road in Mesa Grande, north of Ramona and Santa Ysabel, south of Lake Henshaw

Start date: June 25, 2017

Road Closures: None reported at this time.

Evacuations: 3 homes evacuated are allowed to return.

Twitter Hashtags: #BlackFire

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) - A fire that charred 46 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 60 percent contained Monday.



Fire crews worked throughout the night to get a handle on the so-called Black Fire, which had been burning in the vicinity of Black Canyon and Mesa Grande roads since early Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.



The blaze prompted authorities to temporarily evacuate three area homes Sunday, but the residents were later allowed to return, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez. The fire was dubbed the Black Fire due to its origin being near Black Canyon Road.

It was originally thought to be about 75 acres in size, but better mapping techniques revised that estimate down to 46 acres, with the forward spread having been stopped, Sanchez said.

As of Monday morning, at least five engines, 3 crews and 2 water tenders will be assigned to will continue to battle the fire.

There was no estimate for when the fire might be contained, Sanchez said. No structural damage was reported.

#BlackFire [update] @ClevelandNF and @CALFIRESANDIEGO will have 5 engines, 3 crews and 2 water tenders assigned today. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 26, 2017

#BlackFire [update] Due to better mapping, IC reports fire at 46 ac, 3 homes evac'd although residents are allowed to return. pic.twitter.com/cYHc0xoY5O — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @ClevelandNF of a fire on Black Cnyn Rd. near the Mesa Grande Reservation.#BlackFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

