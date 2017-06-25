Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned

A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.
It's the summer thriller that is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of its debut. The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.
Two local girls are showing off some serious hardware after the Martial Arts World Championships this weekend.
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.
Sentencing is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon, for a man who pleaded guilty to biting a sheriff's deputy.
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.
Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners.
A fire that charred 46 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 60 percent contained Monday.