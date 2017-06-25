Congratulations, News 8 Emmy-award winners!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners.

Morning anchor Nichelle Medina, reporters Richard Allyn and Abbie Alford, and digital editor Paco Ramos all won for their pieces.

They were assisted by photographers James Mann and Kenny McGregor - Kenny took home two trophies from the ceremony.

Creative Services Director Mike Stewart also won.

Congratulations to everyone!