Congratulations, News 8 Emmy-award winners! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Congratulations, News 8 Emmy-award winners!

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Saturday night the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held right here in San Diego and we're proud to announce that several members of the News 8 team walked away winners. 

Morning anchor Nichelle Medina, reporters Richard Allyn and Abbie Alford, and digital editor Paco Ramos all won for their pieces. 

They were assisted by photographers James Mann and Kenny McGregor - Kenny took home two trophies from the ceremony.      

Creative Services Director Mike Stewart also won. 

Congratulations to everyone!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.