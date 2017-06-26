Marines severely burned at MCAS Miramar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marines severely burned at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.
   
The two Marines from Texas-based reserve unit Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 were doing routine maintenance work on a F/A-18 Hornet jet when the flash fire ignited on the ground around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Maj. Kurt Stahl, Miramar's public affairs director.
   
Both were taken to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center to be treated, Stahl said.

