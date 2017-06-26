Lifeguards rescue 2 people on boat off Encinitas

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) — Lifeguards came to the rescue of two people as a boat ran aground in Encinitas at Beacon's Beach.

A Vessel Assist team from Dana Point was towing the boat to a local boat yard for repairs Monday morning. The 40-foot sloop is estimated to be worth about $800,000.

Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles told News 8 when the initial call came through around 3 a.m., Encinitas Fire, Carlsbad State Beach Lifeguards, Solana Beach and Del Mar Lifeguards all responded along with Encinitas for a search-and-rescue.

The boat first reported to have gone aground in Encinitas, was actually further north in an isolated part of Beacon's Beach in Leucadia.

The boat based in San Diego had been in a race in Newport Beach and the crew was bringing it back to San Diego when they had technical problems with the GPS. That coupled with dense fog caused them to run the boat ashore.

No one was injured, but the boat had significant damage to the hull, the rutter, keel and more.

The owner was made aware of the damage and was scheduling repairs.

As of Monday midday, the sloop was getting towed to either Mission Bay or the San Diego Harbor dependent upon which boat yard could begin repairs.