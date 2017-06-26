Man who bit deputy sentenced to year in jail, 3 years probation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A former Marine who pleaded guilty to biting a San Diego sheriff's deputy was sentenced to three years probation and a year in jail Monday, pending a veteran's court review.

In late April, security footage captured 30-year-old Casey Clason walking into a Vista 7-Eleven and pouring a two-liter bottle of soda all over himself.

During a violent confrontation with deputies, Clason bit one of them in the leg as they tried to put him in handcuffs.

Family members say the military veteran suffers from PTSD and was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago.

His veteran's court date is scheduled for next month.

