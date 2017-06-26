Sentencing scheduled Monday for man who bit sheriff's deputy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sentencing scheduled Monday for man who bit sheriff's deputy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sentencing is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon, for a man who pleaded guilty to biting a sheriff's deputy.

This followed a bizarre episode at a convenience store back in April, when Casey Clason acted erratically and poured soda on his head at a 7-Eleven in Vista.

Prosecutors say Clason resisted arrest and bit a deputy.

He was charged with felony assault, being under the influence and violating probation.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.