Sentencing scheduled Monday for man who bit sheriff's deputy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sentencing is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon, for a man who pleaded guilty to biting a sheriff's deputy.

This followed a bizarre episode at a convenience store back in April, when Casey Clason acted erratically and poured soda on his head at a 7-Eleven in Vista.

Prosecutors say Clason resisted arrest and bit a deputy.

He was charged with felony assault, being under the influence and violating probation.

RELATED COVERAGE